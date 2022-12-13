Centre’s disaster relief is insufficient for meaningful rehabilitation, says Kerala Revenue Minister

December 13, 2022 09:00 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The compensation allowed by the Centre as disaster relief is hardly enough for any meaningful rehabilitation, Revenue Minister K. Rajan said in the Assembly on Tuesday.

He was responding to a submission by Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan on the delays in rehabilitating people at Kokkayar, Koottickal and Nilambur who lost their houses and properties in natural disasters.

Mr. Satheesan pointed out that the majority of those who lost their all at Kokkayar and Koottickal received a paltry amount as compensation and that most people were either living in rented houses or staying in their devastated houses, braving all odds. He demanded that the “impractical method” of compensating people on the basis of the damage sustained should be revised and all persons at risk of losing their lives in landslips in the area be included in the rehabilitation package.

In reply, the Revenue Minister claimed that Kerala was one of the States offering the maximum compensation for natural disasters and that ₹10 lakh is being allowed presently for purchasing land and constructing a house.

According to the guidelines of the National Disaster Mitigation Authority (NDMA), different norms have been set for compensation for personal losses and general losses. The compensation that can be given by the State Disaster Management Authority is very less. Hence the government has taken steps to assess the damages in various slabs. Accordingly, steps have been taken for giving a compensation of up to ₹4 lakh for those who lose house and property, said Mr. Rajan.

In the case of those living in poramboke land too, those who lose their land and house will be provided a compensation up to ₹10 lakh.

Though the State had appealed to the Centre to revise the norms of NDMA for compensation, according to the provision for 2022-26, a house which is completely damaged on a hilly terrain will receive a compensation of ₹1.30 lakh, while the compensation for a fully damaged house in the plains is ₹1.20 lakh, he said.

The State has again appealed to the Union Home Ministry to increase the compensation allocated for disaster relief so that a meaningful rehabilitation is possible, said Mr. Rajan said.