Centre’s curbs on KIIFB borrowing delays State approval for Sabari rail project

Kerala seems to have put the ambitious Angamaly-Erumely Sabari rail project on the back-burner due to financial crisis. The file seeking the approval of the government to shoulder 50% of the revised estimate of the project has been shuttling between the office of the Chief Secretary and the offices of the Finance and Transport departments for the past six months.

A senior bureaucrat told The Hindu that the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) borrowing limit had been curtailed by the Union government, leading to a severe financial crunch. If the Centre lifted the curbs on the borrowing limit, the State government would give an undertaking to Railways committing to shoulder 50% of the project cost, he said.

50:50 cost-sharing

The project has been worked out on a 50:50 cost-sharing basis between Railways and Kerala. The State had earlier earmarked ₹2,000 crore for the project from the KIIFB. However, the precarious financial position of the State and Railways’ indecision on whether to go for the Angamaly-Erumely Sabari rail project or the elevated railway corridor from Chengannur to Pampa has put the project in limbo.

The final survey report for the Chengannur-Pampa proposal is yet to be submitted. It is a double-line project suggested by technocrat E. Sreedharan, while the 111-km Angamaly-Erumely project is a single-line project.

From ₹550 cr. to ₹3,801 cr.

The Angamaly-Erumely project, sanctioned in the Railway Budget of 1997–98 at a cost of ₹550 crore, now costs ₹3,801 crore as per the revised estimate. A railway line at a length of 8 km, a bridge over the Periyar, and a station at Kalady were constructed as part of the project at a cost of ₹264 crore.

It will bring around 14 towns in the eastern parts of the State onto the rail map. Moreover, it can serve as a third line between central Kerala and Thiruvananthapuram, parallel to the existing rail network in the State if the line is extended to the Vizhinjam port. The Chengannur-Pampa project will benefit only seasonal pilgrims to Sabarimala.

