GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Centre’s curbs on KIIFB borrowing delays State approval for Sabari rail project

If the Centre lifts the curbs on the borrowing limit, the State will give an undertaking to Railways committing to shoulder 50% of the cost of the Angamaly-Erumely project, says senior bureaucrat

Updated - June 01, 2024 08:45 pm IST

Published - June 01, 2024 08:44 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Dhinesh Kallungal

Kerala seems to have put the ambitious Angamaly-Erumely Sabari rail project on the back-burner due to financial crisis. The file seeking the approval of the government to shoulder 50% of the revised estimate of the project has been shuttling between the office of the Chief Secretary and the offices of the Finance and Transport departments for the past six months.

A senior bureaucrat told The Hindu that the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) borrowing limit had been curtailed by the Union government, leading to a severe financial crunch. If the Centre lifted the curbs on the borrowing limit, the State government would give an undertaking to Railways committing to shoulder 50% of the project cost, he said. 

50:50 cost-sharing

The project has been worked out on a 50:50 cost-sharing basis between Railways and Kerala. The State had earlier earmarked ₹2,000 crore for the project from the KIIFB. However, the precarious financial position of the State and Railways’ indecision on whether to go for the Angamaly-Erumely Sabari rail project or the elevated railway corridor from Chengannur to Pampa has put the project in limbo.

The final survey report for the Chengannur-Pampa proposal is yet to be submitted. It is a double-line project suggested by technocrat E. Sreedharan, while the 111-km Angamaly-Erumely project is a single-line project.

From ₹550 cr. to ₹3,801 cr.

The Angamaly-Erumely project, sanctioned in the Railway Budget of 1997–98 at a cost of ₹550 crore, now costs ₹3,801 crore as per the revised estimate. A railway line at a length of 8 km, a bridge over the Periyar, and a station at Kalady were constructed as part of the project at a cost of ₹264 crore.

It will bring around 14 towns in the eastern parts of the State onto the rail map. Moreover, it can serve as a third line between central Kerala and Thiruvananthapuram, parallel to the existing rail network in the State if the line is extended to the Vizhinjam port. The Chengannur-Pampa project will benefit only seasonal pilgrims to Sabarimala.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.