Centre willing to arrange flight for students abroad

KOCHI

26 June 2020 19:04 IST

Submission made on a PIL on exam centres in Gulf countries for NEET

The Centre government on Friday informed the Kerala High Court that it was ready to bring back the students in Gulf countries who have registered for National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) under the Vande Bharat Mission to enable them to write the test scheduled on July 26.

The submission was made by the Centre when a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a directive to sanction examination centres in Gulf countries for NEET came up before a Division Bench.

The Centre further submitted that the students could be brought back to the country under the Vande Bharat Mission if they made the required applications before the respective Embassies or consulates concerned.

Advertising

Advertising

The court had last time asked the Centre to inform it about the possibility of bringing back the students to the country to write the examination when the counsel for National Testing Agency and the Medical Council of India (MCI) submitted that it would not be possible to allot examination centres abroad including Gulf countries for NEET.

Unlike JEE, NEET was a uniform entrance examination for admission to all medical courses in medical institutions across the country. Besides, it was not feasible to conduct NEET on online mode in a single shift for all candidates, they submitted.

The court reserved its verdict in the case.