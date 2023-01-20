Centre will support efforts to establish hydrogen filling stations: Rameswar Teli

January 20, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Rameswar Teli, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, on Friday said the Ministry would support efforts to establish hydrogen-filling stations in Kerala. Speaking at the e-mobility and alternative fuels conclave Evolve-2023, Mr. Teli said the Indian Oil Corporation and Bharat Petroleum would be willing to support the initiative. ‘’Not just in Kerala, work in this direction is progressing across the country,’‘ Mr. Teli said.

Minister for Transport Antony Raju said the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) would induct 10 more electric buses in a few weeks. The KSRTC had placed orders for 50 buses, of which 40 were delivered and pressed into service in Thiruvananthapuram city.

Hydrogen and electrification are alternatives, and complement each other in road transportation, Rolf Behrndt, Senior Hydrogen Advisor of the German development agency GIZ, said, speaking at a session on ‘Hydrogen for green mobility.’

Pros, cons of hydrogen

In gravimetric energy density - the available energy per unit mass - hydrogen beats diesel, petrol and jet fuel by a factor of around three, and LNG by a factor of 2.7, which is what makes it a great rocket fuel, Mr. Behrndt pointed out. Hydrogen being explosive, vehicle conversions would require additional and safe fuel tanks and piping systems, he said.

Amegh Gopinath, Technical Advisor, E-Mobility and Sustainable Urban Mobility, GIZ India, stressed the importance of skill upgradation and capacity building in State transport units. This is essential for the faster transition and successful penetration of electric buses, he said. In this regard, it is impoirtant to have a stragey and a plan for the future as e-mobility is highly technology driven. Evolve-2023 is organised by the State Motor Vehicles Department.