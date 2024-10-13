ADVERTISEMENT

Centre will submit comprehensive report on financial aid for landslide-affected people in Wayanad, says Union Minister

Published - October 13, 2024 10:55 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Minister of State for Minority Affairs, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying George Kurian on October 12 (Saturday) said that the Central government will submit a comprehensive report on the financial aid for landslide-affected people in Chooralmala region in Wayanad before the Kerala High Court.

Following the amicus curiae report indicating that Kerala has not yet received financial aid from the National Disaster Management Authority and the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund, the Kerala High Court had sought a clarification from the Central government in this regard.

The court said that the delay in assistance adversely affected the rehabilitation process in Wayanad and went against community interests.

Mr. Kurian was speaking to reporters in Kozhikode on Saturday.

