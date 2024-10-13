GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Centre will submit comprehensive report on financial aid for landslide-affected people in Wayanad, says Union Minister

Published - October 13, 2024 10:55 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Minister of State for Minority Affairs, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying George Kurian on October 12 (Saturday) said that the Central government will submit a comprehensive report on the financial aid for landslide-affected people in Chooralmala region in Wayanad before the Kerala High Court.

Following the amicus curiae report indicating that Kerala has not yet received financial aid from the National Disaster Management Authority and the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund, the Kerala High Court had sought a clarification from the Central government in this regard.

The court said that the delay in assistance adversely affected the rehabilitation process in Wayanad and went against community interests.

Mr. Kurian was speaking to reporters in Kozhikode on Saturday.

Published - October 13, 2024 10:55 pm IST

Related Topics

Kerala / avalanche/landslide / national government / disaster management

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.