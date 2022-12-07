Centre will be urged to restore minorities’ scholarship for classes 1-8: Minister

December 07, 2022 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

About eight lakh fresh and renewal applications received from children of classes 1 to 10

The Hindu Bureau

The State government will exert pressure on the Centre to restore the minorities’ pre-matric scholarship for children in classes 1 to 8, Minister for SC/ST Development K. Radhakrishnan has said.

Replying to a submission by A.P. Anilkumar in the Assembly on Wednesday, he said that following a notification by the Union Ministry for Minority Affairs inviting applications from children belonging to minority communities in classes 1-10 for the pre-matric scholarship, the Director of General Education had received about eight lakh fresh and renewal applications.

Free education

However, the Centre has now decided that only children in classes 9 and 10 need be given scholarships as the government has already committed to providing free and compulsory education to children till class 8, under the Right to Education Act of 2009.

The Centre has officially communicated to the State government on November 29 that only the scholarship applications of children in classes 9 and 10 be verified. This has resulted in the dwindling of the scholarships provided to children by about 80%. 

The State government is of the opinion that  it is improper that the Centre, after calling for applications from children of all classes, has now decided to  restrict the pre-matric scholarships to only those in classes 9 and 10. It has taken the stand that no benefits which are currently being given should be stopped, Mr. Radhakrishnan said.

