Centre using Governors to encroach into State’s powers: Pinarayi

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with ISRO Chairman S. Somnath during the golden jubilee celebrations of the ISRO staff Association, in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday accused the Centre of using Governors in non-BJP-ruled States to encroach into the powers of those State governments.

Speaking at the inauguration of the golden jubilee celebrations of the ISRO Staff Association here, Mr. Vijayan, said that wherever horse trading of elected representatives of State legislatures was not possible, the Centre tried to upstage those State Governments using the Governors.

Mr. Vijayan’s comments came in the backdrop of the escalating tensions between his government and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan over various issues.