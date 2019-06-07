Centre urged to expedite work on virology lab in Kozhikode

The State has sought to expedite the project to set up a Bio Safety Level III virology lab in Kozhikode in the context of Nipah being reported in the State for the second consecutive year.

Last year, when Nipah was reported in Kerala for the first time, the Indian Council of Medical Research had allowed the setting up of a regional virology lab in Kozhikode at over ₹7 crore. The State has already received ₹3.5 crore for the same and the project can be realised only if the rest of the amount is sanctioned, Health Minister K. K. Shylaja has said.

Ms. Shylaja, who met Union Minister for Health Harsh Vardhan, on Friday discussed the current Nipah situation in the State and said the infection was well within control. The State’s experience with Nipah in 2018 has been immensely helpful in launching a quick response as well as preventive action this time around, she added.

Kerala has again raised the need for an AIIMS-like institution for the State and hoped that it will be sanctioned this year, she said.

Meets Smriti

Ms. Shylaja met Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani and presented the State’s project to modernise the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS), by setting up ‘smart anganwadis’ which have been conceived as modern and scientific child-care centres to suit the times.