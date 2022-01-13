Centre urged to expedite steps to upgrade ITSR campus in Wayanad

Rahul Gandhi, MP, has urged the Central government to expedite steps to upgrade the campus of the Institute of Tribal Studies and Research (ITSR) under the Calicut University at Chethalyam in Wayanad district.

In a letter to Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda on Thursday, Mr. Gandhi said the ITSR was established in 2015 to cater for the aspirations of tribal students in the State and set up a world-class research institute dedicated to studying the unique indigenous culture and heritage of the State.

The Vice Chancellor of the varsity had submitted a request to the Ministry in 2018 that included proposals for additional academic programmes, infrastructure upgradation, and a career advancement and training centre at ITSR, Mr. Gandhi said.

On the advice of the Ministry, the proposal was forwarded to the Higher Education department of the State, he said.

Mr. Gandhi also asked the Ministry to provide clarity on the current status of the project.