Centre urged to expedite Nilambur-Nanjangud-Mysore rail project

Lack of clarity on the current status of the project unacceptable, says Rahul Gandhi

Lack of clarity on the current status of the project unacceptable, says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi, MP, has urged Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to expedite steps for the execution of the Nilambur-Nanjangud-Mysore railway project.

In a letter to Mr. Vaishnaw, Mr. Gandhi said the project was included in the Capital Investment Programme 2016-2017. Subsequently, the State government entrusted Kerala Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL), a joint venture of the State government and the Ministry of Railways, with the implementation of the project.

“Maintaining that the people of Wayanad had been waging a protracted battle against the delay in the execution of the project, Mr. Gandhi said he had raised the matter in Parliament and written to the Ministry of Railways.

The lack of clarity on the current status of the project has led to widespread public anger, he said, adding that limited railway connectivity coupled with night traffic ban by the Karnataka government on NH-766 had adversely affected mobility in his constituency.

Once the project materialises, it will significantly bring down travel time between Bengaluru and Thiruvananthapuram. Besides, it has the potential to enhance livelihood opportunities in the region, Mr. Gandhi said.