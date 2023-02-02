Centre undermining cooperative federalism: K.N. Balagopal

February 02, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Reiterating his criticism of the Union Budget, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has accused the Centre of working to undermine cooperative federalism and centralise powers through various means such as targeting the cooperative sector and imposing restrictions for schemes.

Replying to questions in the Assembly on Thursday, Mr. Balagopal stressed on the need to strengthen the State’s cooperative sector and ensure greater returns in the wake of the Centre’s announcement of its intention to establish multi-purpose primary agricultural credit societies, primary fishery and dairy cooperative societies.

He was also critical of the decision to introduce result-based financing of schemes. For a State like Kerala that has been facing second-generational problems, its problems could vary from the others. A common evaluation pattern that does not factor in the realities of the State could torpedo its developmental aspirations, Mr. Balagopal said.

He added the Union Budget has ignored the State’s priorities by slashing allocations for schemes including Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Scheme and those meant for food security.

Responding to a proposal by P. Abdul Hameed of the Indian Union Muslim League, the Finance Minister said the government will consider accepting surplus funds from the cooperative sector, which has an estimated total investment of ₹2.5 lakh crore, for the State’s development.