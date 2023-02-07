Centre trying to upset MGNREGS: Rajesh

February 07, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Centre is trying to upset the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and a clear indication of this was the reduction of the outlay for the scheme from ₹89,000 crore to ₹60,000 crore in the Union Budget 2023-24, Minister for Local Self-Government M.B. Rajesh said in the Assembly on Tuesday.

Replying to a calling attention motion moved by M. Rajagopal on how the Central policies were weakening the MGNREGS, Mr. Rajesh said the Centre was dismissive of the State government’s stance that the scheme should be utilised for asset creation in agriculture and other productive sectors.

In Kerala, 90% of those depending on the scheme for livelihood were women. The Centre had reduced the works that could be executed in panchayats at a time to 20 and it was only because of the State government’s intervention that in Kerala this had been increased to 50, Mr. Rajesh said.

There were also several glitches in the mobile app for recording the attendance of workers. The insistence that simultaneous works be avoided had affected many works such as canal cleaning.

Kerala had to receive ₹416.36 crore as dues under the scheme from the Centre.