Centre trying to suppress farmers’ stir: Chennithala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

22 December 2020 18:58 IST

UDF organises Raj Bhavan march

Accusing the Central government of attempting to suppress the farmers' agitation in Delhi, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said that the farm laws were passed without any consultation with various stakeholders.

He was inaugurating a Raj Bhavan march organised by the United Democratic Front (UDF) on Tuesday in solidarity with the protesting farmers.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Chennithala said the new laws would end all the benefits being enjoyed by the farmers for years. These laws, which would end the system of Minimum Support Prices and destroy agricultural marketing societies, were framed for the benefit of some monopolies.

The only aim of introducing these laws was to open up the country's agricultural sector for the corporates. Implementation of the same would be the death knell of Indian farmers and lead to a crisis in the agricultural sector, he said.

He said the moves to take over land from farmers and hand it over to monopolistic corporates for contract farming were dangerous.

The march led by Mr. Chennithala included Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Mullappally Ramachandran, senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy, AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal, UDF convener M.M. Hassan, UDF constituent party leaders P.J. Joseph, Anoop Jacob, A.A. Azeez, N.K. Premachandran, Mons Joseph, Shibu Baby John, Beemapally Rasheed, C.P. John and others.

Representatives of various farmers' organisations, MPs and MLAs took part in the march that began from Manaveeyam Veethi.