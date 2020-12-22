Centre trying to suppress farmers’ stir: Chennithala

Accusing the Central government of attempting to suppress the farmers' agitation in Delhi, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said that the farm laws were passed without any consultation with various stakeholders.
He was inaugurating a Raj Bhavan march organised by the United Democratic Front (UDF) on Tuesday in solidarity with the protesting farmers.
Mr. Chennithala said the new laws would end all the benefits being enjoyed by the farmers for years. These laws, which would end the system of Minimum Support Prices and destroy agricultural marketing societies, were framed for the benefit of some monopolies.
The only aim of introducing these laws was to open up the country's agricultural sector for the corporates. Implementation of the same would be the death knell of Indian farmers and lead to a crisis in the agricultural sector, he said.
He said the moves to take over land from farmers and hand it over to monopolistic corporates for contract farming were dangerous.
The march led by Mr. Chennithala included Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Mullappally Ramachandran, senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy, AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal, UDF convener M.M. Hassan, UDF constituent party leaders P.J. Joseph, Anoop Jacob, A.A. Azeez, N.K. Premachandran, Mons Joseph, Shibu Baby John, Beemapally Rasheed, C.P. John and others.
Representatives of various farmers' organisations, MPs and MLAs took part in the march that began from Manaveeyam Veethi.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath