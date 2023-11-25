Centre trying to strangle State by denying financial aid, says CM

November 25, 2023 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - Kozhikode

Navakerala Sadas, the public contact programme of the LDF government led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, began with a breakfast meeting at Vadakara.

People from Perambra, Nadapuram, Kuttiadi and Vadakara constituencies joined Ministers at the meeting where topics such as the increasing flow of students from the State to foreign countries for higher studies, infrastructure development in the region, development of the agriculture sector, lack of proper playgrounds in villages, need for a university in the cooperative sector, and encouragement for artistes were taken up for discussion. The presence of former Muslim Students’ Federation activist Latheef Thurayur at the meeting raised a few eyebrows.

The four public meetings held in the district were marked by immense public participation. The first meeting was held at Kallachi in Nadapuram constituency. In his inaugural address, the Chief Minister criticised the Centre for not approving the project to set up the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Kozhikode district, despite having started the land acquisition proceedings. “The Centre is trying to strangle the State by not providing financial aid that the latter is entitled to. This meeting is also an avenue to discuss such matters,” he said.

Mr. Vijayan explained the progress that the State would achieve through the proposed 600-km national waterway from Bekal to Kovalam and the need for a high-speed railway line which could not be realised without the Centre’s approval.

At the public meeting at Perambra, the Chief Minister acknowledged the plan to set up a Tiger Safari Park at Chakkittapara. “It will open new possibilities in tourism and create more job opportunities,” he said.

Mr. Vijayan earned applause when he proclaimed that children were coming to the public meetings on their own free will as it was a golden opportunity for them to witness a ‘Cabinet on the move’. The comment was made against the backdrop of the recent controversy over making children stand in the sun for hours as part of the Sadas. The Kerala High Court had directed the government not to involve children or students up to Plus 2 in the programme.

As many as 14,852 complaints were receIved in the district from the four constituencies combined. Including help desks, 20 counters were set up in each constituency to accept complaints. Special arrangements were also made for people who deserved special consideration.

Complaint against Minister

Vadakara native A.K. Yusuf filed a complaint directly to the Chief Minister on Friday accusing Minister for Ports Ahammad Devarkovil of cheating and threatening him. Mr. Yusuf claimed that he had secured a favourable court order in a financial fraud case involving Mr. Devarkovil, who was asked to pay him ₹63 lakh. He alleged that the Minister had refused to heed to the court order. The complainant chose to approach the Chief Minister directly at the Navakerala Sadas on Friday as he did not get any reply for his online complaint. He requested Mr. Vijayan to intervene in the issue on his behalf.

