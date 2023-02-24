Centre trying to sabotage Opposition-ruled State governments: Kerala CM Pinarayi

February 24, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Union government is trying to take away the powers of the judiciary by intervening in the collegium system and the appointment of judges, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was inaugurating a public meeting in connection with the 14th State conference of the All India Lawyers Union. “They are trying to rewrite the secular Constitution and setting the stage for the establishment of a State based on religion. The Sangh Parivar and the Union government have been carrying out multi-pronged interventions to weaken and neutralise the administrative system and change the Constitution itself. Even the media is subjected to severe censoring as the Modi government is against secular values,” he said.

Mr. Vijayan added that the Union government had been illegally interfering in the day-to-day governance of Opposition-ruled State governments. “They are using Governors and Central investigative agencies to sabotage the State governments. Undeclared economic sanctions are imposed on the States,” he said. The union’s State president K Gopalakrishna Kurup presided over the function while State secretary C.P. Pramod and Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal spoke on the occasion.

