Centre trying to divert anti-incumbency by creating a common enemy: Satheesan

September 09, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan coming out of the Kozhikode District Jail after meeting trade union activist GROW Vasu on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has alleged that the fascist government at the Centre was trying to inculcate extremist ideologies among the public instead of creating a nationalistic mindset.

Opening the second day of the 27th global professional students’ convention in Kozhikode on Saturday, he said the government was trying to divert the anti-incumbency wave by creating a common enemy, and that the basic necessities of the public and development of the country had no place in their agenda.

State president of the Wisdom Students’ movement Arshad Al Hikami presided over the event, while Deputy Leader of the Opposition P.K. Kunhalikkutty was the chief guest. The convention that began on Friday will conclude on Sunday.

Later, Mr. Satheesan met trade union activist GROW Vasu at the Kozhikode District Jail.

