Centre trying to choke State financially, says CPI(M)

May 27, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Centre is trying to choke Kerala financially by slashing the State’s borrowing limit, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretariat said on Saturday, calling for a united front against the decision.

The Centre had been repeatedly troubling the State by denying and reducing grants and the borrowing limit. The CPI(M) State secretariat’s remarks came in the wake of a letter from the Centre setting the borrowing limit at ₹15,390 crore.

This time, the Centre had not even deigned to explain the reasons behind the reduction. According to the CPI(M), the Centre had given approval for borrowing ₹32,442 crore earlier this year.

The Bharatiya Janata Party government was not prepared to respect the Constitution, democratic values or federal principles. In the 2022-23 fiscal, the State government implemented the maximum possible welfare and development projects despite the fiscal crunch. Annoyed by this, the Centre was trying to choke the State even more with the political aim of disrupting the development and welfare process, the CPI(M) State secretariat said.

Unfair decision: Isaac

The Centre’s decision to slash Kerala’s borrowing limit amounts to an onslaught against the State’s development, former Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac has said.

In a Facebook post, Dr. Isaac points out that the Centre has not specified any reason for the cut. It is assumed that it is on account of the adjustments made against the borrowings by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) and Kerala Social Security pension Ltd (KSSPL), which he says is unfair.

The State is eligible to borrow an amount equivalent to 3% of its GSDP. An additional borrowing of 0.5% is also possible on account of power sector reforms. However, the Centre wants the borrowing to be kept at 2%, he says.