Centre told to reduce tariff, non-tariff barriers

Kozhikode

The Union government should try to reduce tariff and non-tariff barriers to increase the pace of incorporation of the Indian industries into the global value chain, C. Veeramani, Professor, Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research, Mumbai, has said.

He was delivering a lecture at a two-day webinar on Tuesday on “Tracking international issues and their impact on the Indian economy” at the Zamorin’s Guruvayurappan College here.

The topic of the lecture was “Trade industrialisation and global value chain”. Mr. Veeramani said that in the wake of China’s withdrawal from the assembling process due to the increase in high wage costs, India was the only country that could replace it.

Ghanshyam N. Singh, president, Indian Economic Association (IEA), inaugurated the webinar on Tuesday. T.M. Thomas Isaac, former Finance Minister, spoke on the domination of the dollar on the world economy and its impacts. His speech also dealt with how countries such as Russia in Europe were trying to reduce the dollar dependency. According to a release, the webinar was organised by the IEA, Internal Quality Assurance Cell of the college and the School of Development Studies, Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University.