Centre to study Varkala cliff erosion

more-in

The Union Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) has decided to carry out a study on the erosion to the 6.1-km cliff on Varkala beach to protect the unique sedimentary geo-morphological structure.

The decision was taken after the Secretary, Union Ministry of Earth Sciences, Madhavan Nair Rajeevan, inspected the cliff on Friday and held discussions with the officials and scientists. The MoES will rope in the National Centre for Coastal Research, (NCCR) Chennai, and the National Centre for Earth Science Studies, (NCESS), Akkulam, Thiruvananthapuram for the study to be completed in a year.

Official sources said that the MoES Secretary had agreed to make available the preliminary report by October. The NCESS has already suggested a ₹182-lakh project that includes creating a model on the lines of the one in Ullal in Kasaragod and in Puducherry for the protection of the shoreline in those two places.

Local legislator V. Joy; Secretary, Finance, K. Sharmila Mary Joseph; District Collector K. Vasuki; M.V. Ramana Murthy, NCCR; N. Poornachandra Rao, Director, NCESS and Managing Director Vision Varkala Infrastructure Development Corporation (VVIDC), V. Ramachandran Potty and scientists of NCESS T. N. Prakash and L. Sheela Nair were present during the talks.

Earlier, Dr. Rajeevan, accompanied by Mr. Joy, Ms. Vasuki and scientists from the NCESS and NCCR and Mr. Potty visited the south cliff at Aliyirakkam, middle cliff near helipad, and north cliff at Edava Vettakada to see the erosion taking place to the 80-ft high red laterite cliff. The MoES secretary saw earth that has caved in at several places and fissures at several spots atop the cliff.

The VVIDC is seeking funds from the MoES to create a model to find a permanent engineering solution to protect the cliff and check erosion. The engineering solution to protect the shoreline in Puducherry came to ₹60 crore and the one in Ullal ₹300 crore. Official sources the cost involved for protection of cliff will be known only after MoES study.