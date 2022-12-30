Centre to launch Digital India Innovation Fund for catalysing deep tech start-ups: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

December 30, 2022 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - Kozhikode

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Rajeev Chandrasekhar has said that the Centre will soon launch a Digital India Innovation Fund that will support deep tech start-ups in the country.

The Minister made these remarks while addressing over 1,000 college students as part of the “ New India for Young India: Techade of Opportunities” programme at the Catholic Bishop House Campus, Thamarassery, here on Friday.

He said that India had been a dysfunctional democracy where opportunities for growth were limited. “We had accepted this dysfunctionality as a fact and considered it as the cost of democracy.”

Responding to a question on issues like job opportunity in the country and migration from Kerala, the Minister added “migration is a consequence of lack of hope. But India at the moment is going through an inflection point. The coming decade is going to be India’s Techade. There are tremendous opportunities for young Indians. You won’t get these kinds of opportunities anywhere outside India. We should always have confidence that this is our land,” he said.

Mr. Chandrasekhar also attended the Malabar Yuvajana Sangamam at Alphonsa English Higher Secondary School, Koranghad, that witnessed a participation of over 5,000 members of the Kerala Catholic Youth Movement (KCYM).

Speaking on the occasion, he said, “ the Central government is committed to working with all communities for India’s future. Every Indian must have equal opportunities to prosper irrespective of community, caste, place or religion,” he said, adding that the G20 presidency and the chair of the global partnership on Artificial Intelligence for 2022-23 are milestones displaying the new face of India.

Referring to contribution by the Christian Community, the Minister said the community has contributed tremendously towards the growth and development of Kerala. They are important stakeholders of India’s Amritkaal - the journey towards a developed nation by 2047.

Mr. Chandrasekhar had lunch with Bishop Mar Remigiose Inchananiyil of Thamrassery Diocese and Bishop Varghese Chakkalakal of Calicut Diocese and other members of KCYM. The Minister thanked Sister Celesti from the Missionary Sisters of Mary Immaculate and her team for hosting lunch for the Minister at the Bishop’s house.