Centre to dispatch expert to study issues pertaining to NH development in Alappuzha

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways will send an expert to Alappuzha to study various issues related to the district’s National Highway (NH) 66 development.

The decision comes after K.C. Venugopal, MP met Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi and apprised him of the hardships faced by the people due to the ongoing widening of the NH.

In a statement issued here, Mr. Venugopal said the Minister had promised to send the official immediately and assured to hold further discussions based on the official’s report.

The MP informed the Minister that the people of Kayamkulam are on the warpath demanding the construction of a pillar-elevated highway. He also drew the Minister’s attention to the problems related to the ongoing construction of the Aroor-Thuravoor elevated highway.

Last week, Mr. Venugopal demanded in the Lok Sabha that the issues faced by the people of Alappuzha due to NH development should be resolved immediately. He then urged the Centre to send a high-level team from the National Highways Authority of India to the district to look into the anomalies in the road construction.

Residents of Kayamkulam have demanded the construction of an elevated highway between Chirakkadavam and Shaheedar Masjid Junction on the NH. They said the ongoing widening of the NH would split Kayamkulam town into two parts and road users, especially elderly people and students, would face significant hardships crossing the road.

Mr. Venugopal has suggested the construction of two-lane service roads on both sides between Chirakkadavam and Shaheedar Masjid junction along with a pillar-elevated highway.

Several political fronts and parties, including the Left Democratic Front, United Democratic Front and National Democratic Alliance, religious and social organisations, and others have declared support for the people’s demand.

