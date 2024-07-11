GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Centre to develop lighthouses into tourist destinations

As part of the nationwide project, a total of 11 lighthouses out of the 17 lighthouses in the State received a facelift

Published - July 11, 2024 08:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Union government to elevate lighthouses into tourist destinations across the country as part of a lighthouse tourism project.

The project envisages enhancing tourism facilities at lighthouses nationwide, transforming the structures into cultural and historical landmarks with a specific focus on accessibility for elderly and specially-abled visitors.

As part of the project, as many as 75 lighthouses out of the 203 lighthouses were upgraded into tourist destinations across the country. In Kerala, a total of 11 lighthouses out of the 17 lighthouses received a facelift under the project. A stakeholder meeting held in Thiruvananthapuram chaired by Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and organised by the Directorate General of Lighthouses and Lightships (DGLL) on Thursday stressed the need to showcase the tourism potential of lighthouses as hubs of historical, cultural, and scenic significance.

Laser show

The meeting also decided to introduce a new laser light and sound show at the Vizhinjam Lighthouse, designed to enhance visitor experiences and attract more tourists. The lighthouse at Vizhinjam has seen a tourist footfall of around 5 lakhs during the period between April and June 2024, while the Kovalam lighthouse has an annual tourist footfall of 35 lakhs. Considering the tourism potential of the lighthouses, more lighthouses would be developed, said the Minister in a statement.

At Vizhinjam, new tourism amenities, such as a children’s play area, acupressure pathways, and a musical fountain, have been introduced. Accessibility has been enhanced with the installation of a lift for persons with disabilities, selfie points with animal statues, and battery-operated cars for transportation within the premises. Further, the Ministry’s Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047 aims to further develop lighthouses across the country, promoting tourism, heritage conservation, and economic growth.

The stakeholders meeting also saw the participation of Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas and other dignitaries, reflecting collaborative efforts to realise the full tourism potential of lighthouses in India. 

