Centre to develop Alappuzha marina-cum-cargo project under Sagarmala scheme

December 10, 2022 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Centre will develop the Alappuzha marina-cum-cargo port project by including it under the Sagarmala programme, Minister for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal has said.

Replying to a question by A.M. Ariff, MP, in Lok Sabha recently, the Minister promised to fast track the nod for the ₹12-crore project being prepared by the Kerala Maritime Board. The proposed marina would have facilities to accommodate cruise ships, superyachts, and cargo vessels.

Mr. Sonowal said that four tourism projects from Alappuzha with an estimated cost of ₹255.35 crore had been included under the Sagarmala programme. They include a maritime museum under the Alappuzha heritage project (₹250 crore) and development of various facilities at the Manakkodam lighthouse (₹1 crore), Alappuzha lighthouse (₹4 crore), and Valiyazheekal lighthouse (₹35 lakh).

Terming it a comprehensive project, the Minister said the Alappuzha heritage project would link backwaters, coast and monuments. Mr. Sonowal noted that the maritime heritage museum established at the Alappuzha lighthouse exhibited the heritage value of lighthouses and the maritime history of India.

“The lighthouse is provided with basic amenities for the visitors. In addition to the existing facilities, the Directorate General of Lighthouses and Lightships (DGLL) is developing facilities such as information centre, souvenir counter, art and craft shops, Ayurvedic rejuvenation centre, coffee shop, outdoor seating, landscaping, etc.,” he informed the Lok Sabha. Some of these facilities will come up at the Manakkodam and Valiyazheekkal lighthouses.

As many as 63 projects with an estimated cost of ₹6,131 crore have been identified for development under the Sagarmala programme in the State. The projects are related to fishing harbours, lighthouses, silos/warehouses, ro-ro and passenger ferry and skill development.

In a statement issued here, Mr. Ariff said the lift facility at the Alappuzha lighthouse would be operational by mid-2023. He said the projects under the Sagarmala scheme would significantly boost tourism in Alappuzha.