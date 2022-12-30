ADVERTISEMENT

Centre taking away minority rights, alleges Congress MP

December 30, 2022 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

‘Cancellation of Maulana Azad National Fellowship Scheme a continuation of government’s anti-minority policy’

The Hindu Bureau

All India Congress Committee minorities department chairman Imran Pratapgarhi, MP, being received by Congress leaders at the Kozhikode DCC office on Friday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

All India Congress Committee (AICC) minorities department chairman Imran Pratapgarhi, MP, has accused the NDA government at the Centre of taking away the rights of minority communities.

Addressing the media at the District Congress Committee (DCC) office here on Friday, he alleged that the cancellation of the Ministry of Minority Affairs’ Maulana Azad National Fellowship Scheme was a continuation of the government’s anti-minority policy.

Mr. Pratapgarhi said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was undertaking the Bharat Jodo Yatra to unite all sections of people against the BJP’s politics of hatred. All democratic secular parties should unite to bring down the BJP government in the 2024 general elections, he added.

