Centre stifling democracy: Bhushan

‘Concerted campaign needed to ensure transparency of judiciary’

The people of India, especially the youth, must set aside differences and effectively channelise their energy and creative ideas to reclaim our Republic.

Else it would be too late since the situation in India was precarious, senior lawyer Prasanth Bhushan said while addressing a Constitution-Protection Conclave organised by women's organisations under the banner of 'If we do not rise - Kerala' on Facebook page on Saturday. The event was conducted in connection with the third anniversary of the murder of journalist-turned-activist Gauri Lankesh.

Around 500 women's organisations from across India spearheaded the conclave.

Judiciary under threat

“Judicial independence too is under threat and the institution is not playing the role it has been mandated with. A concerted campaign is needed to ensure transparency of the judiciary. It must also become accessible to the common man even without the help of lawyers. Similar campaigns are needed to redeem agriculture and to remove communal poison that is being injected in people's minds,’’ he said.

Even worse, the Election Commission of India was acting like an agent of the government. The Prime Minister was not adhering to the model code of conduct. Similarly, the institution of Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) too was under threat. Defence deals, including the contract with Rafale to procure warplanes, were under a cloud, Mr. Bhushan said.

“Yes men of the government are being appointed in key posts and the founding values of the Constitution are under assault,” Mr. Bhushan said.

"The economy has been decimated, with the GDP plummeting to -24%. Experts are not being consulted prior to decision making, while crony capitalism is thriving. The right to employment of each adult too is under threat. The COVID-19 lockdown curbs are being misused to clamp down on people who protest against unilateral actions of the Centre,” Mr. Bhushan said.

Unscientific nonsense was being promoted across the country so much so that scientific temper was under threat. Even Union Ministers were taking to the streets chanting ‘Go Corona Go.’ Educational institutions, especially universities, were under severe threat from the Centre. The situation was such that students were not supposed to raise questions, he said.

State Secretary of Janadhipatya Mahila Association P. Sathidevi, rights activist K. Ajitha and a host of women artistes, poets and socio-cultural leaders participated in the conclave.