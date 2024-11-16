 />
Centre, State should intervene in Munambam issue: Almaya Munnettam

Published - November 16, 2024 09:47 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Central and State governments should intervene effectively in the issue where over 600 families at Munambam face the “threat of displacement” over the Waqf property dispute, Almaya Munnettam of the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese of the Syro Malabar Church has said.

“This is because they are empowered to do so under the Waqf Act of 1995. Any delay could create a communal rift,” said Shyju Antony, convenor of the forum advocating for transparency in the administration of the archdiocese. He was speaking at a meeting on Saturday (November 16) to express solidarity with the affected families and assured the support of over six lakh members of the archdiocese for the people of Munambam.

Expressing concern over the developments at Munambam and attempts to create communal polarisation, the State unit of Indian Human Rights Movement has condemned the State government’s “delay” in settling the issue amicably. Office bearers of the movement, led by its president Felix J. Pulloden, also visited the agitating families at their protest site.

Meanwhile, the Ernakulam District Residents Associations’ Apex Council (EDRAAC), chaired by its president P. Rangadasa Prabhu, urged the State government to take action to protect the land and houses of the affected families at Munambam and address their concerns.

November 16, 2024

