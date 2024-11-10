Centre, State must intervene in Munambam Waqf property issue, says Thattil

The Syro-Malabar Church would support families facing the threat of displacement over the Waqf property issue at Munambam, Major Archbishop of the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese Mar Raphael Thattil said on Saturday ( November 9). He also urged the Centre and the State governments to intervene proactively to find a lasting solution to the issue.

“This is a humanitarian issue and must be addressed in a humane, democratic way, in accordance with the Constitution,” he said. He reminded that the situation would not change overnight, citing how freedom fighters led by Mahatma Gandhi peacefully agitated for years to oust the British. He added that there were no temporary solutions to the issue, after visiting those on hunger strike seeking justice at Munambam on the same day.

Referring to comments reportedly made by V. Abdurahiman, Minister for Welfare of Minorities, Sports, Waqf and Haj Pilgrimage, expressing reservations about ‘anti-government and communal comments’ made by church leaders and others supporting the agitating families at Munambam, Archbishop Thattil said he would not change his cassock or the ideals he stood for based on a Minister’s remarks. He added that the church would be failing in its duty if it did not stand up for the affected families.

Referring to the life of coastal communities, the Archbishop said they shared a deep bond with the sea and should not be displaced. “Democracy must not become a means of maltreating people,” he said, urging the government to take steps to ensure people live in unity, regardless of religious or political affiliation.