Centre, State must help victims: Rahul

Rahul Gandhi, MP, has said that the State and Central governments should pay attention to those affected by rain-related calamities in the State, and support them.

He was speaking to mediapersons here on Monday, after a two-day visit to Wayanad, his parliamentary constituency, which has been badly hit by floods and landslips. While people in the State had come together to tackle issues related to the disaster, it was the responsibility of the governments to support the flood victims.

Compensation

“I have discussed with the district administration issues pertaining to the residents of various relief camps,” Mr. Gandhi said.

“We are committed to provide compensation as soon as possible to those who had lost their relatives, houses and properties,” he said. Steps will be expedited to recover those trapped in the debris of landslips, he added.

“I spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the disaster. Mr. Modi has extended the full support of the Union government,” Mr. Gandhi said.

Visits camp

Earlier, Mr. Gandhi visited the landslip-hit Puthumala area near Meppadi in Wayanad, where 18 people were trapped in the debris of a massive landslip on Thursday evening.

Mr. Gandhi also interacted with the victims of landslip who were housed in relief camps at the Government Higher Secondary School and St. Joseph’s Upper Primary School at Meppadi. Mr. Gandhi spent around 45 minutes at the camps, asking after their situation and listening to their accounts of loss and destruction.

He consoled the relatives of the deceased and distributed blankets to those displaced.