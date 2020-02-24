Centre, State adopting anti-people policies, says Chandy

Both the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and the Pinarayi Vijayan government in the State seemed to be competing with each other in adopting anti-people programmes and policies, said Congress leader Oommen Chandy here on Monday.

He was addressing the valedictory function of a month-long march led by District Congress Committee president Satheeshan Pacheni against State and Central policies.

Mr. Chandy said the policies implemented by the BJP government had left the people suffering. He said the policies had huge repercussions on the economy and the country as a whole. There was high inflation, job loss and economic stagnation. However, instead of addressing them, the Modi government had tried to create controversies. This was to divert the attention of the people from real issues, he opined. People were totally neglected, he said.

In the State, the treasuries were not functioning and most of the projects and schemes were on hold as local bodies and departments were unable to withdraw the allocated funds.

Citing the Shuhaib murder case, he said the government was trying to help the accused, mostly belonging to the ruling party, by spending huge amounts of money. It had declined to hand over the case to the CBI. Instead of utilising the services of government advocates in the High Court, the government was bringing in senior advocates by paying huge fees to defend the accused. The fees of the advocates were paid from the treasuries, he said.

“While on the one hand, the LDF government supported the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, on the other hand, it has registered non-bailable cases against members of the Youth Congress, Kerala Students Union and others who have participated in the protest against CAA”. This only showed the double standard of Mr.Vijayan, he said.

He observed that the Kerala government was dealing with the CAA protest in the same way as was done by BJP-ruled States. The actions taken by Mr. Pinarayi were only to please Mr. Modi, he said.