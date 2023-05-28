ADVERTISEMENT

Centre should stop communalising syllabus: KSSP 

May 28, 2023 11:01 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Sastra Sahitya Parishad diamond jubilee State conference has in a resolution asked the Centre to stop communalising the syllabus by removing historic and scientific facts.

The resolutions passed on the final day of the conference on Sunday sought urgent steps to find a permanent solution for the increasing man-wild animal conflicts.

There should be scientific steps for making garbage-free Nava Keralam. The meet also demanded implementation of laws related to inorganic waste management.

The KSSP has called for reorganising the agriculture sector under the local self government bodies with coordination of various departments. It also demanded allotment of 40% of seats for the Scheduled Tribe students in the Plus One allotment in Wayanad district.

A report on the environmental impact of the silver line project by the expert panel constituted by the Sastra Sahitya Parishad was released at the meet.

The KSSP State meet concluded on Sunday.

