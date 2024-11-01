Centre should release VGF share for Vizhinjam project without setting condition that Kerala repay it later: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala has urged the Union government to release the latter’s share of viability gap funding (VGF) for the Vizhinjam international seaport without imposing the condition that the State repay it later.

In a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the Centre had not prescribed such a condition for repayment in the case of the outer harbour project of the VOC Thoothukudi port in Tamil Nadu, a project structured on similar lines as the Vizhinjam port. The condition that the State government repay the amount “would involve a further loss of ₹10,000 crore to ₹ 12,000 crore to the State Exchequer in actual terms,” Mr. Vijayan said.

In February 2015, the Vizhinjam port became the first port project in India to receive in-principle approval for VGF under the Scheme for Financial Support to Public Private Partnerships in Infrastructure. The empowered committee constituted by the Department of Economic Affairs (Ministry of Finance) recommended the project for final approval for an amount of ₹817.80 crore.

Condition

However, the committee laid down a condition that the VGF disbursed by the Government of India to the Concessionaire (Adani Ports) should be repaid by the Kerala government in net present value (NPV) terms by way of premium (revenue) sharing.

Mr. Vijayan observed that the VGF was invariably provided as a grant, not a loan. As a financial support mechanism, the VGF was introduced in the country to encourage public-private partnerships (PPPs) in infrastructure projects that are “economically justified but not financially viable without additional financial support.”

One-time grant

“Thus, the defining elements of any VGF is that the payment to the concessionaire is non-repayable, it is a one-time grant and that it is over the construction period of the project,” he said. Kerala is investing ₹5,595 crore out of the total project outlay of ₹8,867 crore for the Vizhinjam port project.

“If the repayment of ₹817.80 crore is to be made on NPV basis, it would involve a further loss of ₹10,000 crore to ₹12,000 crore to the State Exchequer in actual terms, computed on projected interest rates and revenue realisation from the port over the period of repayment,” he said.

In Vizhinjam’s case, the project proponents — the Government of India and Kerala State — had jointly decided to give this grant to the concessionaire (Adani Group). But to set down the condition that one of the project proponents, that is the Government of India, would advance this money as a deferred ‘loan’ to the other project proponent — the Kerala government — defied the rationale behind the VGF, he said.

