Centre should recall Governor, says DMK Rajya Sabha member Tiruchi Siva

November 15, 2022 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and DMK MP Tiruchi Siva during in Thiruvananthapuram on November 15, 2022.

CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and DMK MP Tiruchi Siva during in Thiruvananthapuram on November 15, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Democracy is in peril in the country, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (DMK) Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi N. Siva said while addressing the mass protest organised by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) against Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, in front of the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

The Centre is doing away with democratic norms and federalism, Mr. Siva said, and added that Mr. Khan in Kerala and R.N. Ravi in Tamil Nadu were trying to upend popular will. Just as in Kerala, the Tamil Nadu Governor was also trying to disrupt State administration, he claimed.

The Union government should recall the Governor, Mr. Siva said. The DMK and other members of the ruling coalition had written to the President, seeking the removal of the Governor.

He also conveyed greetings from the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for the protest against the Governor.

