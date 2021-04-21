Centre shirking responsibility: JD(S)

Janata Dal (Secular) State general secretary Abraham P. Mathew criticised the Central government, particularly Minister of

State for External Affairs, V. Muraleedharan, accusing them of shirking responsibility in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Prof. Abaraham said that Mr. Muraleedharan was turning a blind eye on the bitter reality of mismanagement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and trying to find fault with the State government.

He said that the country was suffering from vaccine shortage because of the Central government’s mismanagement. “It is to cover up the Centre’s mismanagement that they are fixing the vaccine responsibility on State governments,” said Prof. Mathew.

He said that Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund should be used to procure

vaccines. The special PM CARES fund was launched in the light of COVID-19, he said.