Centre seeks to assuage concerns of small-scale rubber growers; announces new packages

February 28, 2024 07:23 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

In a bid to assuage the concerns raised by rubber growers ahead of the upcoming Parliament elections, the Union government has rolled out a comprehensive suite of welfare programmes tailored for the rubber plantation sector.

Although the much expected minimum support price (MSP) remains absent, the government has increased subsidies for new planting or replanting. A set of initiatives to boost productivity, quality, and better price realisation too have been rolled out.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, Rubber Board chairman Sawar Dhanania said the allocation under the sustainable development plan of the natural rubber sector scheme would rise by 23% to ₹708.69 crore for the remaining two financial years.

``”From ₹170 crore in 2019-20, the allocation will more than double to approximately ₹340 crore for the next financial year 2024-25. The additional funds directed to the Rubber Board will be utilised to fortify various aspects, including supporting rubber cultivation, producing quality planting materials, enhancing productivity, establishing Rubber Producers Societies, conducting research activities, training programmes, and overall quality improvement,” he said.

The board has also increased its support to growers in the traditional rubber-growing regions of Kerala and Tamil Nadu by raising the planting assistance from ₹25,000 to ₹40,000 per hectare. The agency plans to plant rubber in 12,000 hectares within the traditional areas during 2024-25 and 2025-26, allocating ₹43.50 crore for this purpose.

Highlighting the challenge of land scarcity in Kerala due to urbanisation, the chairman stressed the imperative to shift focus to the northeastern States to attain self-reliance in natural rubber production. Plans were announced to allocate ₹18.76 crore for expanding rubber cultivation in non-traditional areas, covering approximately 3,752 hectares by 2024-26.

Plans are afoot to formalise the previously offered special packages to farmers with a budget of ₹35.60 crore. These include financial support for rain guarding in 67,000 hectares and anti-fungal spraying in 22,000 hectares.

Financial aid of up to ₹40,000 per Rubber Producers Societies (RPS) will be provided for latex collection and installation of Dry Rubber Content (DRC) testing equipment in 55 RPS units. As many as 180 RPS units will receive assistance for purchasing sprayers or dusters as well as new tapping machines, with financial support of up to ₹30,000 per unit.

Mr.. Dhanania also highlighted an outlay of ₹8.91 crore to improve services to rubber growers, intensify digitisation efforts, and provide fast and instant services through mobile-based apps. Additionally, ₹7.02 crore is earmarked for various measures aimed at enhancing the quality of life for workers in the rubber sector.

