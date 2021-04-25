Centre seeks data on infections in power sector

The Union Power Ministry has asked the State to furnish data on COVID-19 infections and vaccination among power sector employees.

The data are to be submitted as weekly updates, according to an April 20 letter sent by the Ministry to all State governments, Power Department officials said.

Consequently, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), which employs 33,000 people, has asked its field offices to provide weekly updates on vaccination coverage among employees above the age of 45 who have received the first dose and those who have received both doses. The KSEB has also asked its Accounts Rendering Units (ARU) under the circle offices to provide weekly data on employees testing positive and recoveries.

The KSEB has not reported alarming levels of COVID-19 among its employees so far, an official of the State-run power utility said.

While the country's power sector is listed as an essential service, the employees have not been treated as a priority category for inoculation, officials said. The KSEB, in fact, had written a letter to the State government in this regard, given the nature of work carried out by the KSEB staff and the need to provide 24x7 power.

With the State grappling with the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the State-run power utility had rolled out a set of guidelines last week for ensuring uninterrupted power supply while keeping the employees safe.

The KSEB has also revived the decentralised system of electrical section ‘out-centres’/extended offices to cut down staff presence in the field offices and ensure prompt response to power outages as part of the measures.