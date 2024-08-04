Centre says examining legality of Kerala’s demand to declare Wayanad a national disaster

Union Minister of State for Tourism Suresh Gopi said the Central Government would weigh the legality of Kerala’s demand to declare the Wayanad landslide a national disaster.

Speaking to reporters after touring the disaster zone on Sunday, Mr. Gopi, actor and Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) MP from Thrissur, said the Centre has to adhere to several modalities before making any declaration. It has sought a report from the Kerala Government.

Also Read | Wayanad landslides: Search operations enter sixth day; chances of finding survivors remain bleak

The ruling front and Opposition in Kerala had demanded the Centre to declare the catastrophe a national disaster, given its “unparalleled” scale, loss of life and destruction of property.

Mr. Gopi urged the State to request that the Central Government release assistance. He prioritised early rehabilitation of landslide-displaced families.

Indian Army and NDRF officials gave Mr. Gopi a tour of the disaster zone. Mr. Gopi later interacted with PWD Minister Muhammad Riyaz, a member of the Cabinet sub-committee spearheading the relief and rescue operations in Wayanad, and spoke to the district administration.

