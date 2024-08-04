ADVERTISEMENT

Centre says examining legality of Kerala’s demand to declare Wayanad a national disaster

Updated - August 04, 2024 01:12 pm IST

Published - August 04, 2024 12:58 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Indian Army and NDRF officials gave Suresh Gopi a tour of the Wayanad disaster zone

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister and Thrissur BJP MP Suresh Gopi visited Kerala’s Wayanad district on August 4, 2024, to assess the situation caused by the landslides in the region. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Union Minister of State for Tourism Suresh Gopi said the Central Government would weigh the legality of Kerala’s demand to declare the Wayanad landslide a national disaster. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to reporters after touring the disaster zone on Sunday, Mr. Gopi,  actor and Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) MP from Thrissur, said the Centre has to adhere to several modalities before making any declaration. It has sought a report from the Kerala Government. 

Also Read | Wayanad landslides: Search operations enter sixth day; chances of finding survivors remain bleak

The ruling front and Opposition in Kerala had demanded the Centre to declare the catastrophe a national disaster, given its “unparalleled” scale, loss of life and destruction of property. 

Mr. Gopi urged the State to request that the Central Government release assistance. He prioritised early rehabilitation of landslide-displaced families. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Indian Army and NDRF officials gave Mr. Gopi a tour of the disaster zone. Mr. Gopi later interacted with PWD Minister Muhammad Riyaz, a member of the Cabinet sub-committee spearheading the relief and rescue operations in Wayanad, and spoke to the district administration. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US