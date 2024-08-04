GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Centre says examining legality of Kerala’s demand to declare Wayanad a national disaster

Indian Army and NDRF officials gave Suresh Gopi a tour of the Wayanad disaster zone

Updated - August 04, 2024 01:12 pm IST

Published - August 04, 2024 12:58 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister and Thrissur BJP MP Suresh Gopi visited Kerala’s Wayanad district on August 4, 2024, to assess the situation caused by the landslides in the region.

Union Minister and Thrissur BJP MP Suresh Gopi visited Kerala’s Wayanad district on August 4, 2024, to assess the situation caused by the landslides in the region. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Union Minister of State for Tourism Suresh Gopi said the Central Government would weigh the legality of Kerala’s demand to declare the Wayanad landslide a national disaster. 

Speaking to reporters after touring the disaster zone on Sunday, Mr. Gopi,  actor and Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) MP from Thrissur, said the Centre has to adhere to several modalities before making any declaration. It has sought a report from the Kerala Government. 

Also Read | Wayanad landslides: Search operations enter sixth day; chances of finding survivors remain bleak

The ruling front and Opposition in Kerala had demanded the Centre to declare the catastrophe a national disaster, given its “unparalleled” scale, loss of life and destruction of property. 

Mr. Gopi urged the State to request that the Central Government release assistance. He prioritised early rehabilitation of landslide-displaced families. 

Indian Army and NDRF officials gave Mr. Gopi a tour of the disaster zone. Mr. Gopi later interacted with PWD Minister Muhammad Riyaz, a member of the Cabinet sub-committee spearheading the relief and rescue operations in Wayanad, and spoke to the district administration. 

