Centre sanctions ₹8.73 crore for Wayanad action plan

KALPETTA

27 May 2021 23:30 IST

The Wayanad District Panchayat has obtained the approval of the Central Finance Commission for its action plan for the 2021-2022 fiscal.

The action plan was submitted through the “eGramaswaraj” portal of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj as per the new guidelines of the Central government.

The Ministry has sanctioned ₹8.73 crore for the current fiscal, of which 60% the amount was granted as special purpose fund and 40% as basic share, Wayanad District Panchayat President Samshad Marakkar told The Hindu.

The special purpose fund should be used equally for drinking water and sanitation projects.

The civic body had proposed many an innovative project such as launching an initiative named “Edathavalam” in the action plan, Mr. Markkar said. The project envisaged setting up public toilet complexes for travellers in selected grama panchayats in the district.