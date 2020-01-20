Kerala

Centre sabotaging labour laws: AITUC

more-in

‘Government amending rules in favour of capitalists’

All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) State president J. Udayabhanu has accused the Government of sabotaging all labour laws.

Inaugurating the AITUC district camp here on Sunday, he said all labour laws were the result of fierce struggles by workers. While the previous Congress Government changed labour laws in favour of capitalists, the Modi Government, which came to power with a campaign against it, has continued the practice, he alleged.

AITUC State vice president Thavam Balakrishnan, district general secretary C.P. Santosh Kumar and former district secretary C. Raveendran addressed the gathering.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 20, 2020 5:18:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/centre-sabotaging-labour-laws-aituc/article30602978.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY