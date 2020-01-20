Centre sabotaging labour laws: AITUC

All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) State president J. Udayabhanu has accused the Government of sabotaging all labour laws.
Inaugurating the AITUC district camp here on Sunday, he said all labour laws were the result of fierce struggles by workers. While the previous Congress Government changed labour laws in favour of capitalists, the Modi Government, which came to power with a campaign against it, has continued the practice, he alleged.
AITUC State vice president Thavam Balakrishnan, district general secretary C.P. Santosh Kumar and former district secretary C. Raveendran addressed the gathering.
