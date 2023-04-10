Centre runs up dues of ₹483 crore on welfare pensions payment to Kerala

April 10, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - KOCHI

The Central government has run up dues of ₹483.29 crore towards payment of various social welfare pensions to Kerala as on January 31 this year, as per information shared by the State Finance department in response to a Right to Information (RTI) application.

In fact, the Centre’s share towards payment of welfare pensions has been pending for more than two years. The Central allocation on this count was last received in December 2020, the Finance department said in response to the application filed by RTI activist Raju Vazhakkala.

Out of the 50,54,809 eligible beneficiaries of various welfare pensions in the State, the Central government’s contribution was restricted to 6,88,239 beneficiaries. Among the pension schemes, the Centre contributed to the Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme, the Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme, and the Indira Gandhi National Disability Pension Scheme.

Of the ₹1,600 per person per month paid under these schemes in Kerala, the State government contributes most of it, while the Central share is limited to “a bare minimum” as per the information made available under RTI. For instance, the State government accounts for ₹1,400 of the old-age pension paid to those below 80 years and ₹1,100 to those aged above 80 years, while the Central share is limited to ₹200 and ₹500 respectively.

While the State government contributes ₹1,100 of the pension paid to those with 80% disability and aged less than 80 years, the Centre contributes ₹500. In the case of pension to those with 80% disability and aged above 80 years, the State government bears the entire expense.

In the case of pension to widows aged between 40 years and 80 years and those aged above 80 years, the State government contributes ₹1,300 and ₹1,100 respectively as against ₹300 and ₹500 by the Centre. As for farm workers’ pension and the pension provided to unmarried women aged above 50, the State government makes the entire contribution of ₹1,600 each.

There are 3,61,376 persons eligible for farm workers’ pension in the State, while the corresponding figures for the Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme, the Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme, and the Indira Gandhi National Disability Pension Scheme are 28,50,990, 13,51,189, and 85,076 respectively.