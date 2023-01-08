ADVERTISEMENT

Centre recognises Kerala’s entrepreneurship year project as ‘best practice’ 

January 08, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Union government has recognised the State Industries department’s Entrepreneurship Year initiative as a best practice. In a national conference of Chief Secretaries, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union government presented the entrepreneurship year programme as a best practise in the ‘Thrust on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs)‘ category, along with the Uttar Pradesh government’s One District, One Product project. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had inaugurated the Entrepreneurship Year programme on March 30, with an aim to establish one lakh MSMEs within one year. Industries Minister P. Rajeeve said that the target was achieved within eight months, with several novelties, including the large number of women entrepreneurs who came forward owing to the support provided by the government. The newly launched MSMEs created around 2 lakh jobs and brought in a total investment of ₹6,282 crore.

