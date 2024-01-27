GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Centre providing substantial funding to Kerala, says Surendran

January 27, 2024 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

BJP State president K. Surendran has said that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other ministers, before going on a strike in Delhi, should assess the assistance that Kerala received from the Centre over the past decade.

Addressing the media ahead of the Kerala Padyatra by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on January 27, Mr. Surendran raised questions about deficit grant, GST compensation, and funds allocated by the Union government for infrastructure development in the State.

The Chief Minister should disclose the quantum of financial assistance received by the State for the development of national highways and railways, free food grain, and employment guarantee schemes, he said.

The Padayatra with the slogan, ‘Modi’s Guarantee; New Keralam’, is seen as a significant move for the party in the State.

Mr. Surendran accused the LDF government of spreading a false propaganda that the Centre was neglecting Kerala and asserted that the Modi government had provided substantial funding to the State.

He highlighted Mr. Modi’s commitment to delivering on promises and came down on the alleged corruption and partisan appointments in the State, claiming that they had deterred investors, besides causing farmer suicides.

Mr. Surendran said that the Congress was getting isolated and that the support for Mr. Modi was growing. “The INDIA front is collapsing. The front collapsed in Bihar, Bengal, Punjab, and Delhi,” he added.

