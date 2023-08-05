Centre provided ₹1,200 crore for Ayush projects, says Union Minister Sonowal 

August 05, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Thrissur

The Centre has allocated ₹1,200 crore to develop infrastructure facilities of the Ayush institutions across the country in 2023-24, Union Minister of Ayush, Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating Mentor’s Day, commemorating the contributions of Ashtavaidyan ET Narayanan Mooss, founder chairman of Vaidyaratnam Group, at Thaikkattussery on Saturday. The Union Government is making special efforts to develop basic facilities of Ayush institutions, he added.

As against ₹78 crore spent for the national Ayush projects in 2014, the government has increased the allocation to ₹1,200 cr in 2023-24, marking an increase of 15 times in the last eight years.

Paying tributes to Mooss, the Minister said he was a foresighted scholar who made immense contribution to Ayurveda. “The contribution and legacy of Narayanan Mooss is visible in the institutions developed and nurtured by him,” Mr. Sonowal said.

The Ayush Ministry has provided ₹270 crore to the State for various projects under various Central government schemes since 2014, the Minister said. He released two books titled Dharmasagaram and Ayurjyothi.

Ashtavaidyan ET Neelakandan Mooss, managing director of Vaidyaratnam Group, presided over the Mentor’s Day function. The values and ethics inculcated by Ashtavaidyan ET Narayanan Mooss is the guiding light for the functioning of Vaidyaratnam Group, he said.

Addressing the session, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan said 30 countries have recognised Ayurveda as a legitimate medical system. The science policy of the Modi Government combines satellite technology with a firm footing in Upanishads. “The Government of Kerala should strive to make the maximum out of the immense possibilities in the medical tourism sector,” he added.

The decades-long activities of Vaidyaratnam brought Thaikkattussery to the pinnacle of global attention, said K. Rajan, Revenue Minister, Government of Kerala. The Minister said the state government has initiated work to establish an international ayurveda institute on 311 acres of land at Kannur and for setting up an ayurveda medical college in 20 acres at Udumbanchola in Idukki district.

Delivering the commemorative speech, ambassador Venu Rajamony stressed the importance of promoting Ayurveda along with Yoga in foreign countries. Mr. Muraleedharan presented the first Atmamitra Media Award of the Vaidyaratnam Group to Mathrubhumi chairman and managing editor P.V. Chandran. Minister K. Rajan presented the first Atmamitra Arts Award to Kalamandalam Rama Chakkyar. Ayurveda Vitnjan awards for students, who excelled in studies in top Ayurveda colleges across the country, were also presented at the event.

Mr. Muraleedharan also unveiled the revised new logo of Vaidyaratnam Hospital. Vaidyaratnam Joint Managing Director Parameswaran Mooss handed over the revenue documents of the land given for the government health centre to Mr. Rajan.

Vaidyaratnam Group Chairperson Sathi Narayanan inaugurated the Grihastham project while T.N. Prathapan, MP, launched the Yogasameeksha project. Dr Mohanan Kunnummal, Vice-Chancellor of Kerala University of Health Sciences, delivered the keynote address.

Thrissur district collector Krishna Teja, Ayurveda Medical Education Director Sreekumar and corporation division council member C.P. Pauly also attended the function. Vaidyaratnam Group executive director Ashtavaidyan ET Yadu Narayanan Mooss welcomed guests while Ashtavaidyan ET Krishnan Mooss proposed a vote of thanks.

