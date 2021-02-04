Kerala

Centre paying special attention to Kerala: J.P. Nadda

BJP national president J.P. Nadda arrives at the Cochin International Airport on Thursday  

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) are two sides of the same coin and are corrupt and non-performing, BJP president J.P. Nadda has said.

Addressing a public meeting at Thekkinkadu Maidan here on Thursday to kick-start the party’s campaign for the Assembly elections, Mr. Nadda said both fronts lacked vision. The State machinery was steeped in corruption and law and order had taken a turn for the worse.

Leaders of both fronts defamed the image of the State, he said. “If one has a passion for gold, other one has an interest in solar energy. And there is a shadow of women in both cases. The Speaker has brought shame for the post.”

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was alleging witch-hunting by the Centre against his government. By questioning the CAG report, the LDF was unleashing attacks on constitutional institutions, he said.

“The Modi government is giving special attention to Kerala,” Mr. Nadda said. He said the Centre had allotted ₹19,000 crore to reduce revenue deficit of the State.

Mr. Nadda said the LDF government had messed up COVID-19 management.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 4, 2021 10:23:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/centre-paying-special-attention-to-kerala/article33753045.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY