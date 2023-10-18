Centre of Excellence in Microbiome to be set up in State

October 18, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A Centre of Excellence in Microbiome will be set up in the State under the Kerala State Council for Science Technology and Environment, with the support and participation of Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology. The State Cabinet took the decision to grant administrative sanction for this project on Wednesday, accepting the detailed project report submitted by the Kerala Development Innovation and Strategic Council.

The microbiome is the community of microorganisms such as fungi, bacteria and viruses and their genes that exist in a particular environment. Microbiome research yields a tremendous insight into the nature of microbial communities, its interactions and effects both within a host and in an external environment as part of an ecological community The government proposes to create temporary posts for setting the ball rolling. Sabu Thomas, who retired from RGCB, will be appointed as the first Director on contract basis for a period of three years. The government will entrust KSCSTE to initiate the processes required for registering the proposed Centre as a company. The State government’s Department of Science and Technology will be the administrative department of the proposed Microbiome Centre. It is in the background of COVID pandemic that microbiome research, which is based on the principle of One Health, becomes more relevant. Understanding the role of microbiota, including their dynamic interactions with their hosts and other microbes, can enable the engineering of new diagnostic techniques and interventional strategies that can be used in a diverse spectrum of fields, spanning from ecology and agriculture to medicine and from forensics to exobiology, according to literature. It is to tap the immense possibilities and potential in the field of microbiome that the government decided to set up a microbiome research centre, a proposal that had been included the in 2022-23 State Budget The government proposes to develop this microbiome research centre as a global centre which can take up interdisciplinary research, cross-domain interactions and development of innovative products. The possibilities of Big Data technologies like IoT (Internet of Things) and IT data analytics will be utilised to create a spatio-temporal map of the microbiome. For higher research into the microbiome and to understand the interactions between microbiota (the living microorganisms found in a defined environment), a genomic database will be built. The Centre of Excellence in Microbiome proposes research and development in six domains, namely, the human microbiome, animal microbiome, plant microbiome, aquatic microbiome, environmental microbiome and data labs. It proposes to utilise novel technologies and to encourage and support startups and entrepreneurs to engage in ew research The laboratory for the initial research work will be set up in a building inside KINFRA park, which will later be shifted to the Thonnakkal Life Sciences Park, once the new building is ready.

