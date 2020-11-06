Centre of excellence for vegetables and flowers opened in Wayanad

It was set up at a cost of ₹13 crore with technical aid from Dutch government

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the government has been able to launch several innovative projects for the betterment of the farming community in the State.

Speaking after inaugurating the Centre of Excellence for Vegetables and Flowers at the Regional Agricultural Research Station (RARS), Ambalavayal campus, in Wayanad through videoconferencing on Thursday, Mr. Vijayan said the centre would help rejuvenate the agriculture sector.

The Netherlands has developed many innovative technologies in floriculture and vegetable cultivation, and they will be provided to farmers in the State through the centre, the Chief Minister said.

The centre was set up at a cost of ₹13 crore with technical assistance from the Dutch government.

Activities such as open-field precision farming of vegetables and flowers, production and distribution of quality planting materials to farmers, and training programmes will be held at the centre in the first phase.

A tissue culture laboratory has been set up as part of the project for producing good quality planting materials. The idea is to transform Wayanad into a hub of floriculture.

As many as five Netherlands-model polyhouse nurseries and four Indian model polyhouses have been set up at the centre for large-scale production of flowers and distribution of quality seeds and transplants to farmers.

The other infrastructure includes model open-field farms and a post-harvest technology centre showcasing post-harvest handling, storage, and marketing of produce for the benefit of farmers.

The centre will offer regular training programmes to farmers, entrepreneurs, and extension officers, and also explore possibilities in agri-horti tourism in the district. Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar presided over the function.