ADVERTISEMENT

Centre must ensure safety of Keralites in Israel: CPI(M)

October 09, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State secretariat has urged the Union government to ensure the safety and welfare of Keralites stranded in Israel.

The CPI(M) said the conflict between Israeli defence forces and Hamas in Gaza had caused great concern about the well-being of hundreds of Keralites working in Israel and scores who had visited the country as tourists and pilgrims.

So far, reports indicated many civilian casualties on both sides. The CPI(M) said the expansionary policies of Israel and the decades-long oppression of its neighbours precipitated the conflict.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The CPI(M) called for United Nations intervention to ensure the human and democratic rights of Palestinians. The UN had passed a resolution recommending the partitioning of Palestine into two independent States, one for Palestinian Arabs and the other for Jews, to resolve the conflict. The CPI(M) demanded the UN to implement the resolution.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US